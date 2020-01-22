ABC Names Moderators for Next Presidential Debate

TVWeek

Jan 22, 2020

ABC on Wednesday took the wraps off details about the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, airing live on Friday, Feb. 7.

The news division’s chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis will moderate the event, joined by WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton and WMUR-TV news anchor Monica Hernandez, who will also ask voters for their questions.

The prime-time debate, being held in partnership with Apple News and WMUR-TV, will originate from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. ABC News will also present a pre-show along with post-debate coverage and analysis.

ABC News and the DNC will announce the qualifying candidates and debate format at a later date.

