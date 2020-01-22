On Heels of Parkinson’s Disclosure, Ozzy Osbourne to Present at Grammys

TVWeek

Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV personality Ozzy Osbourne, who just this week addressed rumors about his health by disclosing that he was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease, will be among the presenters at Sunday’s 62nd annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

Osbourne, 71, and his wife, Sharon, 67, join a list of announced presenters that also includes Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. Carlile and Tucker are also set to perform during the ceremony.

Demi Lovato is also scheduled to perform, marking the 27-year-old artist’s comeback from an overdose in 2018.

Additional previously announced Grammy performers include Aerosmith; Camila Cabello; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; John Legend; Lizzo; Meek Mill; Bonnie Raitt; Roddy Ricch; Rosalia; Run-D.M.C.; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, The Creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys, takes place this Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will be aired live by CBS.