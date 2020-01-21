Academy Awards Bring Back Last Year’s Winners as Presenters

TVWeek

Jan 21, 2020 • Post A Comment

The upcoming 92nd Oscars, which will air live Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC, announced the first slate of presenters for the ceremony Tuesday. Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, all of whom won acting Oscars at the ceremony a year ago, will be among this year’s presenters.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain made the announcement.

In a joint statement, the producers said: “We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors onstage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents.”

Additional presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.