Ozzy Osbourne Goes Public With Health Struggle

TVWeek, ABC

Jan 21, 2020

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who fronts the heavy metal band Black Sabbath and starred on the popular MTV reality show “The Osbournes” in the early 2000s, revealed during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he has been battling Parkinson’s disease.

Osbourne was diagnosed with the disease in February 2019. He appeared on “GMA” with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, to discuss the diagnosis and address rumors about his health.

Osbourne described his condition as a “mild form” of Parkinson’s. He also discussed a fall that affected his health shortly before the diagnosis.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” Osbourne told “GMA’s” Robin Roberts. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Here’s a portion of the interview …