‘SNL’ Unveils Hosts, Musical Guests for Upcoming Shows

Jan 21, 2020

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” took the wraps off the lineups for three upcoming shows to kick off 2020.

This Saturday’s show (Jan. 25) will be hosted by Adam Driver, with musical guest Halsey. Driver, who’s currently nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in “Marriage Story,” will be making his third appearance as guest host.

That show will be followed by NFL star J.J. Watt making his hosting debut on Feb. 1, when the musical guest will be Luke Combs. On Feb. 8, RuPaul will host the show for the first time, with Justin Bieber to appear as musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

