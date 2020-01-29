Actors’ Guild Issues Guidelines for Sex and Nude Scenes

NY Post

The union representing actors and television performers issued a series of standards and guidelines Wednesday for crew members who supervise scenes involving sex and nudity, The New York Post reports, noting that the measures are aimed at preventing sexual harassment on the set.

“The framework announced by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists provides a common set of policies and practices for so-called ‘intimacy coordinators’ to help productions and actors navigate sexually sensitive scenes,” The Post reports. “Under the guidelines, intimacy coordinators should have pre-production meetings with producers, directors and writers to establish the exact degrees of nudity expected and the specifics of simulated sex as established in scripts. They should have one-on-one meetings with actors to be clear about what they consent to.”

The report quotes a statement from SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in which she says: “These protocols and guidelines will help to normalize and encourage the use of intimacy coordinators in productions, therefore ensuring the safety and security of SAG-AFTRA members while they work.”

The Post adds: “The guidelines say that on set, intimacy coordinators should review the so-called ‘modesty garments’ and physical barriers used during simulations of onscreen sex, and be familiar with ways to help directors choreograph the scenes in ways that can keep them believable and artistic without sacrificing the dignity or safety of performers.”