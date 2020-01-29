Presenters Announced for Academy Awards

TVWeek

The producers of the upcoming 92nd Oscars, which will be televised live by ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9, announced a list of performers Wednesday who will be presenting awards during the ceremony.

Joining in the celebration are Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

The additional presenters were announced by show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain. In a joint statement, they said: “We’re excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year’s movies. Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.”

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.