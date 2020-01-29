NBC Renews Its Longest-Running Series

TVWeek

One of the most durable shows on television has been renewed by NBC, with the network officially announcing the pickup of “Days of Our Lives” for a record 56th season. The daytime drama is NBC’s longest-running series.

“From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for ‘Days’ never wavers,” said Bruce Evans, executive vice president of current programming for NBC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations.”

Added executive producer Ken Corday: “We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of ‘Days of our Lives,’ and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade.”

The show premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 before expanding to an hour 10 years later. It aired its 13,755th episode last year.

The series has received 57 Emmy Awards, including most being named Outstanding Daytime Drama in 2015 and 2018.