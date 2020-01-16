AMC Networks Unveils Development Projects

TVWeek

AMC Networks and AMC Studios revealed they have projects in the pipeline with auspices including Scott Z. Burns, Katie Couric, Owen and Stephen King, Megan Mostyn Brown, Armadu Garba, Eliza Clark, Mark Johnson, Zack Whedon, Scott Gold, Ilana Glazer and T Bone Burnett.

Couric and Wendy Walker are producing “More as This Stiory Develops,” about their friendship and their broadcast news careers. Burns is behind “National Anthem,” a musical dramedy.

Other projects include “Bunny,” “Pantehon,” “Nigeria 2099” and “Silverbird.”

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, commented: “We’re looking for highly original visions and voices as we think about how AMC Networks evolves. The projects in development both on the Entertainment Group side and at AMC Studios all embrace people with singular and surprising points of view. We will prioritize creative risk-taking that doesn’t rely on the shock and awe of sheer size, but instead delivers the surprise and delight of brilliant storytelling in our quest to stand out with human-scaled brands in this dynamic and changing content environment.”

