Pop Star’s Comeback to Feature a Stop at the Super Bowl

ESPN, TVWeek

Jan 16, 2020

For one major recording artist who was just announced as a performer at this year’s Super Bowl, the appearance will represent a stop on her comeback trail. The NFL and Fox announced Thursday that the national anthem will be performed by Demi Lovato.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were previously announced as headliners for the halftime show.

The Grammy-nominated Lovato will sing the anthem ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018,” ESPN notes. “The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song ‘Sober,” released in June 2018.”

Another stop on Lovato’s comeback, a week ahead of the Super Bowl, will be a performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.