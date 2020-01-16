Drama Series’ Future in Limbo After Cast Is Released

Deadline, TVWeek, Netflix

The future is in jeopardy for an acclaimed drama series after the cast options were allowed to lapse and a decision about a possible third season remains on hold. Deadline reports that David Fincher’s Netflix crime thriller “Mindhunter” may be done.

Since debuting in fall 2017 and running a second season last August, the show has developed a loyal following and attracted a bit of attention on the awards circuit, where it is currently nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award for Drama Series. The series earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for guest actor in 2018 for Cameron Britton, who plays a recurring role as serial killer Ed Kemper.

Jonathon Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv lead the main cast.

Nellie Andreeva notes in her Deadline report that since the launch of season two, “there has been no movement on the part of the streamer regarding a potential third season.”

She adds: “There has been chatter that Fincher was not particularly thrilled to do another lengthy location shoot (‘Mindhunter’ films in Pittsburgh) and was looking to raise the series’ production value with a bigger budget.”

But Netflix appears to be leaving the door open. A spokesperson is quoted saying in a statement: “David is focused on directing his first Netflix film ‘Mank’ and on producing the second season of ‘Love, Death and Robots.’ He may revisit ‘Mindhunter’ again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”