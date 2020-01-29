NFL Legend Gets a TV Show

TVWeek

One of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of the NFL will star in a new reality show that was just greenlighted by E! The network announced plans today for “The Bradshaw Bunch” (working title), starring Terry Bradshaw and his family.

Bradshaw led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s and has maintained a busy schedule as a broadcaster since retiring from football in 1984.

The new show will reportedly debut this summer.

“From real-life hijinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and family gives viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma,” E! said in its announcement. “Alongside his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his lovable grandkids, the four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and true country boy finds his most important job is father to his three kids.”

