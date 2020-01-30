CBS Series Gets Four-Season Renewal

TVLine

CBS just gave a four-season renewal to a drama series that has been airing on the network for 48 years. TVLine reports that the network picked up the daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” through the 2023-24 television season.

TVLine notes that “Y&R” has been the No. 1 soap for 33 years running.

“The past season marked cast member Melody Thomas Scott’s 40th year with the show,” the report adds. “Her leading man, Eric Braeden, will mark the same milestone next month.”

CBS’s other soap opera, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” which recently celebrated its 33rd anniversary, also appears to have some good news on the way.

“An Eye insider tells TVLine that ‘B&B’ is already in the midst of a three-season renewal pact that will keep it on the air through the 2021-22 TV season,” the story reports.

CBS President Kelly Kahl is quoted saying in a statement: “Having the No. 1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment. But ‘The Young and the Restless’ has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with [‘Y&R‘s’ studio] Sony Pictures Television.”