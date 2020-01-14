Star of Action Series Commits Suicide

TMZ, TVWeek, YouTube

Jan 14, 2020 • Post A Comment

An actor who was one of the stars of an action series that ran for six seasons in the 1990s has died. TMZ reports that Stan Kirsch, who played Richie Ryan on the syndicated series “Highlander,” was found dead Saturday in his home in Los Angeles. He was 51.

“Law enforcement sources confirm Stan’s wife, Kristyn Green, found the actor hanging Saturday afternoon in their bathroom. Paramedics responded, but we’re told he was pronounced dead at the scene,” TMZ reports. “Stan had tons of acting credits, appearing on shows like ‘JAG,’ ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Friends’ … in addition to his 6 seasons on ‘Highlander’ in the mid-90s. … He was also a renowned acting coach in Los Angeles.”

A report by the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner lists Kirsch’s manner of death as suicide.

Kirsch founded his own acting studio, Stan Kirsch Studios, and also did some producing and directing, debuting in those roles in 2004 with “Straight Eye: The Movie.”

He also appeared as Lt. Ferrari on “JAG,” among his numerous TV and film roles.

Kirsch’s wife is quoted saying in an online post: “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

Here’s a clip of Kirsch’s screen test for “Highlander” …