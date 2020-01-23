CBS News Names Senior Producer for New Show

TVWeek

CBS News announced Thursday that it has appointed a senior producer for its new program “60 in 6,” launching this spring on the mobile device platform Quibi. Jonathan Blakely was appointed to the post on the new show, which is part of the “60 Minutes” lineup.

Bill Owens, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” made the announcement.

“Jonathan is CBS through and through. His experience and ideas for moving forward made him a natural fit,” said Owens.

Blakely has been a senior producer at “CBS This Morning,” managing the first hour of the morning news broadcast.

“The newsman has excelled at every level of CBS News since joining the organization in 2012, demonstrating abilities in the field and in the studio. For the past two years, Blakely has supervised and reported long-term feature and investigative work for ‘CBS This Morning,'” CBS said in the announcement. “Last year, he initiated and supervised an investigation into more than 150 police departments in the U.S. The report sought results from the increase in officer anti-bias training spurred by the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014.”

Blakely covered Ferguson and a number of other major domestic stories as a producer for “The CBS Evening News” for two years. At the same time, he field produced stories from Mumbai, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, for CBSN, the news division’s 24/7 digital streaming news service.

Jonathan Blakely (CBS News)