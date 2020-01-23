‘Star Wars’ Series on Hold Amid Script Overhaul, Other Changes

Variety

A TV series set in the “Star Wars” universe has been put on hold following recent rumors that the series was being scrapped. Variety cites sources saying pre-production was halted on the Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused series that has been in the works for Disney Plus.

The report says the streamer and Lucasfilm are looking to overhaul early scripts and find new writers. Hossein Amini had been attached to write.

“Ewan McGregor confirmed last August that he would be reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had said then that ‘we have all the scripts written’ and that shooting was slated to begin in 2020,” Variety notes, adding: “Deborah Chow, the director who helmed part of Jon Favreau’s ‘The Mandalorian’ series on Disney Plus, had been tapped to direct the Obi-Wan series. Chow and McGregor are still attached to the project.”