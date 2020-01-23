CBS Orders Chuck Lorre Comedy

THR

Prolific comedy producer Chuck Lorre has a new project at CBS built on the unlikely premise of a search for a kidney donor. The Hollywood Reporter’s Live Feed reports that the network gave a pilot order to “B Positive.”

The pilot is written by Marco Pennette of “Mom” and “Ugly Betty,” who will also executive produce with Lorre. Warner Bros. TV is producing.

“‘B Positive’ follows newly divorced dad Drew, who is faced with finding a kidney donor,” THR reports. “He’s at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who offers her kidney. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.”

For Lorre, who already has three comedies on the air at CBS, the order for “B Positive” marks his second pilot order of the current development cycle from the network. The order follows Lorre’s “United States of Al” on CBS’s pilot roster.

Lorre already has “Mom,” “Young Sheldon” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” running at CBS.