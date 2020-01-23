Criminal Investigation Launched Into Death of ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

Palm Beach Post

Jan 23, 2020 • Post A Comment

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the death of a man who was recently a contestant on the ABC dating competition “The Bachelorette.” The Palm Beach Post reports that the action comes after Tyler Gwozdz of Boca Raton, Fla., died of an apparent heroin overdose.

“Authorities confirmed they are conducting a criminal investigation into the 29-year-old’s death,” the paper reports. “A Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office spokeswoman told The Palm Beach Post that ‘We have him’ but declined further comment. The Medical Examiner’s Office said all reports in Gwozdz’s death are pending.”

Authorities responded Jan. 13 to a Boca Raton apartment after a woman called 911 to report that Gwozdz had locked himself in a bathroom in her home amid a possible heroin overdose.

“In the frantic five-minute call, the woman, who described herself as a friend of Gwozdz, is heard pleading for Gwozdz to wake up. During the call, she broke into the bathroom and found Gwozdz unresponsive and lying on his side,” the paper reports. “The dispatcher instructed her to turn him onto his back.”

Asked whether Gwozdz was breathing, the woman reportedly said: “I can’t tell. I can’t tell. I’m so scared.”

Gwozdz was reportedly taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday.

He appeared on season 15 of the reality show last May, going by “Tyler G” on the show. The report notes that he left the show after one episode for reasons that were never specified.

“During the show last year, Gwozdz started off strong, earning a one-on-one date with the female star, Hannah Brown,” The Post reports. “But at some point, rumors emerged that he likely wouldn’t last long on the show. A TV ‘spoiler site’ called Reality Steve hinted at some alleged disturbing behavior on his part in a previous relationship that was going to get him removed.”