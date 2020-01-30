CW Pulls Plug on Reboot

Deadline

Jan 30, 2020 • Post A Comment

A reboot that has been in the works at the CW won’t be going forward, with Deadline reporting that the broadcast network pulled the plug on its planned one-hour follow-up series to the football comedy “The Game.”

The project came from Mara Brock Akil, creator of the original 2006 half-hour comedy, and “American Soul” co-creator Devon Greggory.

“Based on the pilot script by Akil and Greggory, I hear the CW brass made the decision not to move forward with the CBS TV Studios-produced project in its current form but were open to redeveloping it with Akil,” Nellie Andreeva reports in the Deadline piece. “I hear Akil, after consideration, declined the redevelopment offer as she and Greggory had executed her vision of what a next chapter of ‘The Game’ should look like.”

Andreeva adds: “Written by Akil and Greggory, the new incarnation of ‘The Game’ was to have a new Baltimore setting. The idea was for some of the original cast members to come back as the show’s out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field.”