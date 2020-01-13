The Oscar Nominations Are Out: ‘Bad Morning for Diversity’ Says Variety. See Full List of Nominees

Variety

“‘Joker,’ an R-rated blockbuster, topped the list of Oscar nominations [today], becoming the rare comic book film to resonate with awards voters,” reports Brent Lang for Variety, adding, “The best picture contender earned a leading 11 nominations, but the story of the morning will be the lack of diversity among the leading nominees and the exclusion of female filmmakers.”

The story continues, “‘Joker’ will vie for top honors at the 92nd Academy Awards with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘The Irishman,’ and ‘1917,’ all of which earned 10 nominations. There are nine best picture contenders in total — a group that also includes ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ and ‘Parasite.’

“In the major categories, it was a list of mostly white nominees, one that will likely inspire outrage, frustration, and pushback. Only one person of color, Cynthia Erivo for ‘Harriet,’ was nominated in the acting categories. Female directors such as Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’), Kasi Lemmons (‘Harriet’), and Lulu Wang (‘The Farewell’) were also overlooked. Only five women have ever been nominated for director, and only one, Kathryn Bigelow (‘The Hurt Locker’) has ever won the prize. …”

To see a full list of the Oscar nominees, please click here.

To read the full Variety story, please click here.