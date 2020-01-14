Comedy Series Renewed

AP, TVWeek, YouTube

A comedy series that premieres later this month has already been picked up for a second season. Netflix announced Tuesday that it’s moving forward with another season of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” according to media reports.

The series starring the breakout actress and rapper premieres Jan. 22 on the streaming service. Awkwafina recently became the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe in any lead actress film category when she picked up a trophy for the comedy-drama “The Farewell.”

“Awkwafina joined Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Robert De Niro and Beyonce among the big names who didn’t receive a nod when Oscar nominations were announced Monday,” the AP notes, quoting Awkwafina saying: “My emotional reaction to all of this is that I’m grateful for this journey. I’ve had a pretty exciting ride and with this show and movies, we’ve seen this year that representation existed. I can’t be more grateful to do what I do and be recognized a little bit at least is incredible.”

The AP adds: “Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, created the half-hour show in which she co-stars with B.D. Wong, Bowen Yang and Lori Tan Chinn. Awkwafina also has writing and executive producer duties. She was raised by her Chinese-American father and grandparents alongside her cousin after her Korean-American mother died when she was a child.”