Three Reporters for the New York Post’s Page Six Say They Know the REAL Reason Abby Huntsman Is Quitting ‘The View’

NY Post's Page Six

Jan 13, 2020

The New York Post’s gossip gospel, Page Six, says that Abby Huntsman’s claim that she is leaving “The View” to work on her father’s campaign to become the governor of Utah, while true, is not the real reason she is leaving the show.

“Page Six is told that the campaign isn’t the real reason for her exit from the ABC fixture, which has recently been rocked by a breakdown in the relationship between Meghan McCain and her fellow panelists,” report Carlos Greer, Sara Nathan and Mara Siegler.

The story continues about “The View,” “‘It’s an unhealthy environment — just the way that things are handled during shows and how people deal with each other,’ said an insider familiar with Huntsman’s thinking. ‘It’s intense.’”

“ABC treated Abby like s–t, but everyone on the show gets treated like s–t,” [a source] is quoted as telling Page Six. The source added, “She was smart enough to do something about it.” The story says that “The source [also] said that co-host Whoopi Goldberg has also complained about the atmosphere on the set.”

Furthermore, the story notes that “As we reported last week, tensions have been high at the show because the hosts have lost patience with McCain. We reported that even her pal Huntsman had had enough. ‘None of the ladies talk to Meghan now,’ a source said. ‘Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.’”

