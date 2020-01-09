Series About Clinton Impeachment Pushed Back

Variety

A TV series focusing on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton has had its premiere date moved back. Variety reports that the FX series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which was originally slated to debut ahead of the 2020 presidential election, will now begin running after the election.

“FX Chairman John Landgraf made the announcement Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour,” Variety reports. “Landgraf said that Ryan Murphy is currently directing a feature film and will be unavailable to begin production until late March. Production on the 10-episode season is not slated to end until October. Given the usual length of the post-production process, the show will likely not air its first episode before the election on Nov. 3.”

When the project was first announced back in August 2019, FX indicated that it planned to begin running it this September.

Landgraf is quoted saying: “As for when we’ll schedule it, we don’t know. We have to get into production and see how it goes and how long post-production will be. I guess I would say it’s TBD at this point.”

Variety notes: “There had been some backlash when the original premiere date was announced, as people felt rehashing the Clinton impeachment story at that time could impact the current election cycle. Landgraf defended the decision at the time, saying that passing judgment on the season so far in advance was ‘toxic.’”