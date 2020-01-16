Wendy Williams Apologizes for Joaquin Phoenix Incident

ET, TVWeek

Wendy Williams issued an apology after angering viewers over an incident on her talk show in which she appeared to make fun of Joaquin Phoenix. As we reported Wednesday, the incident on her Jan. 7 show went viral after Canadian pro football player Adam Bighill and others got the word out that Williams appeared to be mocking people with cleft palates.

Bighill demanded an apology from Williams, noting the challenges faced by the cleft community, including his young son Beau.

Williams later took to social media to apologize, writing in a Twitter post: “I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.”

