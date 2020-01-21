Entertainment Studios Renews Five Shows

TVWeek

Jan 21, 2020 • Post A Comment

Five series have been picked up for renewals by Entertainment Studios, the company announced Tuesday. All five are court shows.

The shows are “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” “Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez,” “Supreme Justice with Judge Karen,” “Justice with Judge Mablean” and “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.”

“Ten years after we launched our first court series, “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming — and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre.”

The announcement adds that all five shows are carried in broadcast syndication in 90 percent of U.S. television markets. Allen’s overall television portfolio consists of a total of 64 shows currently on the air globally.

Here are some of the details about the renewed shows:

AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS – Nominated for an Emmy Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions. America’s Court with Judge Ross premiered in Fall, 2010.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ – Three-time Emmy-Award winner Cristina Perez is back on the bench. Cristina is the ultimate award-winning judge, who appeals to audiences everywhere. Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez premiered in Fall, 2012.

SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN – Twice elected as a county court judge in Miami, Judge Karen Mills-Francis is known for her feisty, full-of-life personality and passionate advocacy for families and children. Supreme Justice with Judge Karen premiered in Fall, 2013.

JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN – This Emmy-nominated series features Judge Mablean, who also presided as the Judge for seven seasons (1999-2006) on the television show ‘Divorce Court.’ Justice with Judge Mablean premiered in Fall, 2014.

THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT – Two-time Emmy-nominated host Judge Glenda Hatchett presided as Judge on ‘Judge Hatchett’ for a total of fourteen seasons on the air. ‘Judge Hatchett’ won a Prism Award for Best Unscripted Non-Fiction Series or Special for Television. The Verdict with Judge Hatchett premiered in Fall, 2016.