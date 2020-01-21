‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘The Crown’ Among Top TV Winners at SAG Awards

TVWeek

While a number of Oscar front-runners continued to pick up momentum in the film categories at Sunday’s 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the favorites also fared well in the television categories.

The prestigious drama series ensemble trophy went to “The Crown,” while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won best comedy series ensemble. “Mrs. Maisel” also won best actor in a comedy series, with Tony Shalhoub taking the honor.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was named best actress in a comedy series for “Fleabag.”

In the drama categories, Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones” and “The Morning Show’s” Jennifer Aniston won the top acting prizes.

