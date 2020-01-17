The End of an Era: Disney Scraps ‘Fox’ Name, Rebrands Film Studio

CNN

On the heels of its landmark acquisition of the 20th Century Fox brand, Disney is dropping the “Fox” from the iconic name. CNN reports that Disney is renaming the film studio “20th Century Studios.”

The report notes that 20th Century Fox’s “epic fanfare title card has appeared in front of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Star Wars’ and other major films over the past 85 years. But in 2020, that name is no more.”

The studio’s art house production company, Fox Searchlight, will now be known as Searchlight Pictures.

“Disney closed a $71 billion deal to acquire the studio and other Fox assets last year. The iconic logo, title card and its fanfare will stay the same, minus the name Fox,” CNN reports. “The new branding will first be seen on Searchlight Pictures’ ‘Downhill,’ a drama/comedy starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, which hits theaters on February 14.”

The report adds that “The Call of the Wild,” an adventure film starring Harrison Ford that’s due in theaters Feb. 21, will be the first film with the 20th Century Studios name.

CNN adds: “The name change does make sense considering that the remaining assets from Fox such as the Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports and Fox News are a part of Fox Corporation, which has nothing to do with Disney.”