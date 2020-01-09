Former ‘SNL’ Personality Dies

TVWeek, YouTube

Jan 9, 2020 • Post A Comment

A writer and character actor who became a familiar face on television through his work on the early seasons of the NBC sketch show “Saturday Night Live” has died. Buck Henry died Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, according to media reports. He was 89.

Henry’s many diverse achievements in film and television included writing the screenplay for “The Graduate” (1968), which earned him his first Academy Award nomination, and directing, along with Warren Beatty, “Heaven Can Wait” (1978), for which Henry received a second Oscar nomination.

He also co-created the TV series “Get Smart” with Mel Brooks, and appeared frequently on “Saturday Night Live” during its early seasons, including hosting the show 10 times from 1976 to 1980.

Henry’s recurring characters on “SNL” included Howard, a sadistic stunt coordinator; Marshall DiLaMuca, the father of Bill Murray’s “Todd” in “The Nerds” sketches; Mr. Dantley, straight man to John Belushi in his Samurai sketches; and Uncle Roy, a pedophile babysitter and a character that generated considerable controversy.

Henry’s many TV guest appearances included stints on “Murphy Brown,” “Will & Grace” and “30 Rock.”

Here’s a clip of Henry discussing his Uncle Roy character …