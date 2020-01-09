‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Lands One of the Original Show’s Main Stars

THR

A “Saved by the Bell” revival that’s currently in the works just closed a deal to bring back Mark-Paul Gosselaar to reprise his role as Zack Morris, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is in the works for the streamer Peacock.

“The actor, currently a series regular on ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ spinoff ‘Mixed-ish,’ will reprise his ‘Preppy’ role as the former king of Bayside High,” THR reports. “Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Gosselaar will appear in three episodes and also be credited as an executive producer. Those same sources say producers Universal Television are also in talks with former star Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (aka Kelly) to return in some capacity.”

THR adds: “‘Saved by the Bell’ and ‘Mixed-ish’ are produced by different studios, which limits the actor’s commitment to appearing in more episodes. The standard industry rule for series regulars to appear on other programs is three episodes. (See Johnny Galecki’s ‘Roseanne’ guest role as he juggled ‘Big Bang Theory,’ for example.)”