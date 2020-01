TVWeek

Grammy Award-winning singer Gloria Estefan, a luminary in Miami, turned up at last week’s annual NATPE conference in her hometown along with her daughter Emily and niece Lili for a panel discussion of their new show, a spinoff of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

TVWeek Open Mic writer Hillary Atkin moderated the session, which also featured Pinkett Smith. Click here to read Hillary’s full report on the panel and the new Facebook Watch project.