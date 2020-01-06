Golden Globes Awarded — ‘Succession’ and ‘Fleabag’ Among the Big TV Winners; Which Oscar Contenders Received a Bump?

TVWeek, NBC

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in television and film categories at a star-studded gala Sunday night, declaring “Fleabag” television’s best musical or comedy series and anointing “Succession” as the medium’s best drama series.

“Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best actress in the musical or comedy category, while “Succession’s” Brian Cox claimed a trophy for best actor in a drama series.

Also honored in top television acting categories were Olivia Colman for the drama series “The Crown” and Ramy Youssef for the comedy “Ramy.”

“Chernobyl” took home two awards in the limited series or motion picture made for TV categories, where Patricia Arquette, Stellan Skarsgard, Michelle Williams and Russell Crowe were also among the honorees.

The film categories saw a few surprises, with “1917” honored as best drama. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was named best motion picture in the musical or comedy category.

