Network Boasts Cable’s No. 1 Prime-Time Comedy for Seventh Year in a Row

2019 was a good year for one cable network, according to an announcement today declaring that Comedy Central ended 2019 as the No. 1 full-day entertainment network in the 18-34 male demo while also increasing year-over-year in adults 18-49 for the first time since 2013.

Comedy Central said its ratings in adults 18-49 were up 6% during the most recent quarter. On the digital front, meanwhile, Comedy Central notched its best year ever with 7.5 billion digital and social video views and 16 billion watch minutes.

The channel’s animated hit “South Park” was cable’s No. 1 prime-time comedy for the seventh year in a row.

