Golden Globes by the Numbers: Which TV Network Won the Most?

Jan 6, 2020

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a breakdown of Sunday night’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards by the numbers, tallying which TV shows, networks, motion pictures and movie distributors won the most awards. In the TV categories, a familiar network in awards circles, HBO, sits at the top of the list.

HBO received four Golden Globes, followed by Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with two apiece. FX Networks, Netflix and Showtime each won one.

Among individual TV programs, “Fleabag,” “Succession” and “Chernobyl” each won two Golden Globes. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” led all movies with three awards.

Here’s the tally released by the HFPA in the television and motion picture categories:

TELEVISION SERIES OR PROGRAM

Chernobyl 2

Fleabag 2

Succession 2

The Act 1

The Crown 1

Fosse/Verdon 1

The Loudest Voice 1

Ramy 1

TELEVISION NETWORK

HBO 4

Hulu 2

Prime Video 2

FX Networks 1

Netflix 1

Showtime 1

MOTION PICTURE

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 3

1917 2

Joker 2

Rocketman 2

The Farewell 1

Judy 1

Marriage Story 1

Missing Link 1

Parasite 1

MOTION PICTURE DISTRIBUTOR

Sony Pictures Releasing 3

Paramount Pictures 2

Universal Pictures 2

Warner Bros. Pictures 2

A24 1

LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions 1

NEON 1

Netflix 1

United Artists Releasing 1