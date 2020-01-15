Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and David E. Kelley Join Forces for TV Series

TVWeek

Jan 15, 2020 • Post A Comment

A series rolling out soon boasts some big-name players in front of and behind the cameras. “The Undoing,” created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner, premieres this May on HBO.

The six-part limited series is directed by Emmy, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning director Susanne Bier and features a cast that includes A-listers Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The project is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known.”

The show is executive produced by Bier, Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

HBO noted in an announcement that the show “follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.”

“The Undoing” also stars Edgar Ramirez (Emmy nominee for “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Carlos”) as Det. Joe Mendoza; Ismael Cruz Cordova (“Berlin Station”) as Fernando Alves; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni (“Black Earth Rising”) as Haley Fitzgerald; and Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy” and “A Quiet Place 2”) as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s precocious and artistic 12-year-old son.