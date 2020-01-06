MTV Delves Into Investigative Journalism

TVWeek, MTV

A new series premiering this week on MTV is part of a new emphasis by the youth-focused cable channel on investigative journalism and true crime.

“True Life Crime,” which launches Wednesday, Jan. 8, on MTV and VH1, is an eight-episode docuseries that promises to go “behind the controversial headlines.” The series follows award-winning journalist and MTV News host Dometi Pongo as he investigates shocking and haunting crimes committed against young people.

Here’s MTV’s blurb for the episode “Tragic Accident or Calculated Murder? The Kenneka Jenkins Case”:

“Hours after going on Facebook live, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins vanished from a birthday party at a hotel in Chicago. The next day, her body was finally found in a hotel freezer. The investigation incited a firestorm as young people all over the country scoured social media for answers. What happened to Kenneka Jenkins?”

Other cases include the Sarah Stern case, the Kedarie Johnson case and “The 5 Million Dollar Hack.” Click here for a full list of cases and details on each episode.