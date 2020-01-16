‘Star Wars’ Movie in the Works, With Top Director Being Courted to Develop the Project

THR, TVWeek

A director who has one of this year’s Oscar nominees for Best Picture on his resume is being courted to develop a new “Star Wars” movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taika Waititi has been approached to develop a movie for the franchise.

The New Zealand director’s “Jojo Rabbit” is up for Best Motion Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at this year’s Academy Awards. His biggest previous directing credit is 2017’s high-profile “Thor: Ragnarok,” and he has a number of projects already in the works, including “Thor: Love and Thunder,” due in 2021. He also directed a 2019 episode of the “Star Wars” TV adaptation “The Mandalorian.”

The news comes on the heels of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which brought the third “Star Wars” trilogy to a close and suggested that, as THR puts it, “the space-fantasy franchise is set to go on pause, in terms of theatrical movies. But that does not mean the process has ground to a halt.”

THR, which cites unnamed sources for the report, notes that it is not clear where things stand in any talks.

“It is also unclear whether the project is separate from the one being developed by Kevin Feige, with whom [Waititi] closely worked on ‘Ragnarok,’ or a separate ‘Star Wars’ project,” THR notes.

Disney and Lucasfilm, who produce the “Star Wars” movies, weren’t commenting.