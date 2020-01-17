Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signs Exclusive Deal

NY Post

“Coming off her seven-season run on HBO’s ‘Veep,’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed a sweeping multiyear overall deal with Apple, her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service,” The New York Post reports. “Under the pact, Louis-Dreyfus will develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and star.”

The report notes that Louis-Dreyfus has the rare of having starred on three successful prime-time comedy series, all of which have earned her an Emmy Award: “Seinfeld,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Veep.” She has also won a total of 11 Emmy Awards out of 24 nominations and nine SAG Awards, more than any other performer.

“Eight of her Emmy Awards were for acting, tying Cloris Leachman for the most acting wins,” The Post reports. “She won her sixth consecutive lead actress in a comedy series Emmy in 2017 for ‘Veep,’ setting the record for most wins by a performer in the same role, in the same series. She also has multiple Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice awards for her work as an actress and producer, and is a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.”

Louis-Dreyfus is quoted saying of the Apple deal: “I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple. Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”