Disney and Chernin Part Ways

Disney and Peter Chernin are terminating their longtime partnership in a move that is described by Variety as “mutual and amicable.” The split ends Chernin Entertainment’s long-running film production deal with 20th Century Fox, which has just been rebranded as 20th Century Studios. (See separate story.)

Variety reports that the split was “driven by the simple fact that Disney rarely brings on third-party partners to finance its feature films.”

Chernin is quoted telling the publication: “I have nothing but praise for Disney. They were gracious, classy and paved the way for me to continue to build the company however we want.”

Variety adds: “Chernin Entertainment will retain 70 of the 80-plus movie projects that it had in development at 20th. The projects remaining at Disney — like a new ‘Planet of the Apes’ film with director Wes Ball (‘The Maze Runner’) — are based on Disney-held intellectual property, and Chernin will remain attached as an executive producer.”