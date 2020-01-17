Jury Set in Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

AP

Jan 17, 2020 • Post A Comment

A jury of seven men and five women was selected Friday in the New York rape trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the AP reports.

The report notes that the selection wraps up a two-week process in which scores of potential jurors were dismissed because they had already made up their minds about Weinstein.

“Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the case against the 67-year-old executive who has come to be seen as the archvillain of the #MeToo era,” the story reports. “The once powerful and feared studio boss behind such Oscar winners as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love’ is charged with raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing a sex act on another at his apartment in 2006.”

Weinstein, who faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted, has said any sexual activity was consensual.