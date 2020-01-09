Showrunner Exits Revival of Series She Created; Show Goes on Production Hiatus

Variety, TVWeek

Jan 9, 2020

In a shakeup behind the cameras on a new series revival, the creator of the Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” has exited the revival of the show that’s in the work for Disney Plus. Variety reports that “Lizzie McGuire” creator Terri Minsky is leaving the show.

A new showrunner has yet to be named.

The report quotes a Disney spokesperson saying: “Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

The new show is on a production hiatus during the transition, Variety notes, adding that star Hilary Duff is currently honeymooning in Mozambique with her new husband, Matthew Koma.

“The new ‘Lizzie McGuire’ is slated to pick up as Hilary Duff’s title character is just about to turn 30,” Variety notes. “Original star Hilary Duff was set to reprise the role as Lizzie navigated the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, some new ones, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form.”