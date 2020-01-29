Logo

Toddler’s Heartbreaking Song About Dinosaurs Goes Viral

Jan 29, 2020  •  Post A Comment

A song written and sung by a 3-year-old girl is breaking hearts across the Internet. The song, “Dinosaurs in Love,” was posted on Twitter by Tom Rosenthal, who credits his “nearly 4 year old” daughter, Fenn, with coming up with all the words to the song, although he admits to helping her a little with the tune.

Here’s the post …

