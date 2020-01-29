Washington Post Reporter Cleared in Kobe Bryant Incident

AP, TVWeek

A Washington Post reporter who was placed on administrative leave after sending out a link to a story about a 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant has been cleared by the paper to return to work, the AP reports.

As we reported Tuesday, political reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on leave after tweeting about the rape allegations, sparking a flurry of protests among Washington Post staffers and others.

The AP quotes a statement from the Post saying an internal review had determined that Sonmez was “not in clear and direct violation of our social media policy,” but that the tweets were “ill-timed.”

Her tweets went out soon after Bryant, 41, was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The statement, signed by Washington Post managing editor Tracy Grant, adds: “We consistently urge restraint, which is particularly important when there are tragic deaths. We regret having spoken publicly about a personnel matter.”

The AP notes: “The paper had come under some intense internal criticism for having taken action against Sonmez. Hundreds of Post staffers had signed a letter from the Washington Post Newspaper Guild on Monday expressing ‘alarm and dismay’ over the move and urging executive editor Marty Baron and managing editor Tracy Grant to ensure Sonmez’s safety.”