Reality Show Contestant Dead at 23

TMZ, MTV

Jan 9, 2020

A former reality show contestant has been found dead at age 23. A report by the website TMZ cites law enforcement sources saying police found Alexis Eddy dead in West Virginia after responding to a call Thursday morning about a female in cardiac arrest.

Eddy appeared on the MTV dating show “Are You the One?” in 2017.

“We’re told no foul play is suspected, but authorities are still waiting on a toxicology report to determine cause of death,” TMZ reports, adding: “A West Virginia native, Alexis was a contestant on the reality dating show back in 2017, and she caused quite a stir in the house for her character and backstory, revealing on-camera her cousin is a convicted murderer.”

The report adds: “Alexis was very open on social media about her struggles with substance abuse … but as recently as late September she said she and her father were both clean and sober.”

TMZ cites a family member saying Eddy returned home to her mother’s house Wednesday night at about 11 p.m. and “seemed to be fine. She was found by another family member … and they believe she was still sober.”

She announced in October that she was engaged, but the engagement was apparently recently called off.

Here’s a deleted scene posted by MTV focusing on trouble with Alexis and Keith’s relationship …