Supermodel Dismissed After Being Called as Potential Juror in Weinstein Trial

CNN

Jan 16, 2020 • Post A Comment

A well-known supermodel was dismissed Thursday as a potential juror in the rape trial of former film mogul Harvey Weinstein. CNN reports that attorneys on both sides of the criminal trial agreed to dismiss Gigi Hadid, who exited after arriving in court Thursday morning.

“The 24-year-old was among 120 potential jurors in Monday’s jury pool, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. She had been asked to fill out a jury questionnaire and return for Thursday’s hearing,” CNN reports. “On Monday, Hadid, sitting in the jury box, said she had met the former film producer. When asked by Judge James Burke if she could be fair and impartial, Hadid answered, ‘Yes.'”

After a list of potential witnesses was read, Hadid also reportedly raised her hand to reveal that she had met Selma Hayek.

Hadid is quoted saying at that time: “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts.”

Three men and two women were reportedly selected as jurors during Thursday’s proceedings in New York State Supreme Court.