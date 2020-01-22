Suspensions Handed Down in Massive Basketball Brawl — Here’s Video of the Ugly Incident

TMZ, ESPN

Suspensions were handed down today following a massive fight that erupted at the end of a men’s basketball game Tuesday night between Big 12 rivals Kansas and Kansas State.

Two players from each school received suspensions in connection with the bench-clearing brawl, which broke out as Kansas wrapped up an 81-60 win over Kansas State.

TMZ reports that Kansas player Silvio De Sousa received a 12-game suspension, the most severe punishment handed down by the Big 12 Conference. De Sousa was seen apparently wielding a chair as a weapon during the fracas.

His Kansas teammate David McCormack was suspended for two games, TMZ reports, while Kansas State’s James Love received an eight-game suspension and his teammate Antonio Gordon was sidelined for three games.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby is quoted saying in a statement released Wednesday: “This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events. I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”

TMZ notes that all of the players will be back from their suspensions in time for the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

Here’s video coverage of the brawl posted by ESPN …