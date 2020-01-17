Steve Martin and Martin Short to Star in Comedy Series

TVWeek

Jan 17, 2020 • Post A Comment

Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short received a series order for a sitcom about three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and suddenly find themselves involved in one.

Hulu revealed plans for the series Friday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena. The series comes from 20th Century Fox Television.

Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”) are co-creators and writers on the untitled project. Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (“This Is Us”) and Martin Short.

Hulu also announced that “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “Dollface” will return for second seasons, and announced a batch of new originals including “Little Fires Everywhere,” “High Fidelity,” “Normal People” and “The Great.”

Premiere dates were unveiled for upcoming shows “The Great,” “Ramy” and “Solar Opposites,” and the streamer discussed plans to strengthen its lineup of kids programming. Click here for all the details in the full Hulu announcement.