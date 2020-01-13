We Now Know When ‘Shameless’ Will End Its Run. News About the End of Another Major Showtime Series Expected Soon

Deadline

“Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine this morning announced that the network’s flagship series, ‘Shameless,’ will end after one more season to air this summer,” reports Deadline.

The story adds, “‘Shameless’ was renewed for an 11th and final season, matching the 11-season run of the Paul Abbott-created original British series it was based on. The U.S. adaptation was developed by John Wells who has steered the dramedy for its entire run.”

In a separate piece, Deadline also reports that Levine told the publication that Showtime “‘is expected to make a decision on the future of the Liev Schreiber-fronted show “Ray Donovan” in the next few weeks’ and hinted that it is set to return for an eighth and final season.

“With ‘Shameless’ being handed an eleventh and final season this morning, this means the ViacomCBS premium network’s top two dramas could find themselves with one further season each,” the article says.