Whoa! ESPN Reportedly Ready To Make a Record-Breaking Multi-Million Dollar Offer to a Sports Analyst on Another Network

Jan 13, 2020

ESPN is reportedly prepared to hire a new sportscaster that “could succeed Booger McFarland as the analyst on ‘Monday Night Football,’” reports Michael McCarthy for Front Office Sports.

The story says that offer would be made to CBS’ Tony Romo and would make him “the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history, with a multi-year deal that would pay him between $10 million to $14 million annually, said sources.” Also, CBS could match the offer and keep Romo, the story notes.

No comment from ESPN, the story says.

The article adds that “Romo could also potentially quarterback ESPN’s NFL game coverage if parent Disney acquires a Sunday afternoon game package from rival Fox Sports, CBS Sports, and NBC Sports during the next round of NFL TV negotiations in 2020-2021.”

The story also notes that Romo, a “39-year-old former Dallas Cowboy quarterback, is currently making about $4 million annually on the final year of his three-year rookie broadcasting deal at CBS.

“Troy Aikman, Fox’s top NFL game analyst, makes around $7.5 million per year,” the article says.