Veteran CBS Executive Moving to Disney’s 20th TV

“Disney’s 20th Century Fox TV has named a new head of business affairs and operations,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“CBS Television Studios veteran Dan Kupetz will join 20th in March,” the article says, “to take over leadership of business affairs. He’ll take over from longtime head Howard Kurtzman, who is retiring in June; the two will work together until Kurtzman’s departure to help ensure a smooth transition.”

The story adds, “Kupetz has headed business affairs at CBS TV Studios since 2004, first as a senior vp and then as executive vp since 2014. During his time there he oversaw all above-the-line deals in connection with the studio’s development and production of scripted series, including the ‘NCIS’ and ‘CSI’ franchises, ‘Blue Bloods;’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘The Good Wife’ on the CBS broadcast network, as well as studio-produced shows for other outlets….

Dan Kupetz (courtesy CBS)